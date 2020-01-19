Analysts Set Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Target Price at $13.00

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Man Group plc lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2,345.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,212,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,882,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 956,002 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 324,694 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: What is a stock split?

