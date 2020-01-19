Analysts Set Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) PT at $19.00

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 853,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,749. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -135.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

