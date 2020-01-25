Analysts Set Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Price Target at $112.45

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,955. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,940,000 after purchasing an additional 189,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 78,872.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $397,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

