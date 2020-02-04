Analysts Set Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT at $19.00

Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 114,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,918. Construction Partners has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $868.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

