Analysts Set Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT at $30.80

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Corteva news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. Insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,256,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,605,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks