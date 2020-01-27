Analysts Set Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) PT at $19.50

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CVTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 444.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 137,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter valued at $3,255,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVTI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 436,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,401. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $252.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

