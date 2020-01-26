Analysts Set Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) PT at GBX 405.18

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 405.18 ($5.33).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CRST stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 445.80 ($5.86). The company had a trading volume of 633,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 428.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 386.06. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

