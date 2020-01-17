Analysts Set Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) PT at $42.81

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRP stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. Ctrip.Com International has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

