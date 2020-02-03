Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT at $5.19

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. Leerink Swann downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after buying an additional 493,662 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.13. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $14.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

