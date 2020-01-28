Analysts Set Danone SA (EPA:BN) Target Price at €77.58

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €77.58 ($90.21).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Danone stock traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €73.18 ($85.09). 614,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.17.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

