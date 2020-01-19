Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price at $172.28

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In other Deere & Company news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $176.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

