Analysts Set Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) PT at $24.67

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 206.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $5,743,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $5,694,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $3,604,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,101. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

