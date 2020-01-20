Analysts Set Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) PT at C$16.95

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.79 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

TSE DRG.UN remained flat at $C$16.79 on Wednesday. 630,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,609. Dream Global REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.37 and a 1 year high of C$16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.75.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

