Analysts Set Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT at $80.06

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNKN. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

DNKN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 571,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,825. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

