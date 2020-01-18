Analysts Set Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) PT at $129.75

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE:EGP opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.74. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $96.49 and a 1-year high of $138.15.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

