Analysts Set Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) PT at $85.00

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Eisai stock opened at $74.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?