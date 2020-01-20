Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) PT at $3.00

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. GMP Securities cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

EXK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 2,029,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,449. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $302.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 287.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 92,477 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High