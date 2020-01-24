Analysts Set Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT at $48.00

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,147. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.09 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

