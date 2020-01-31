Analysts Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $33.67

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. 954,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

