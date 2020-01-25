Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $62.50

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

ESPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 566,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,543,000 after buying an additional 489,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,270,000 after buying an additional 125,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 352,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

