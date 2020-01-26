Analysts Set Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $204.35

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,074. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.44. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $125.67 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)