Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Target Price at $13.33

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

EURN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 3,068,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,969. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

