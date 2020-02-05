Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) PT at $51.36

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.36.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $129,511,000 after buying an additional 913,271 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,831,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,367 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 6,091,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,321. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

