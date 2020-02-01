Analysts Set Expectations for Black Diamond Group Ltd’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BDI. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.74.

TSE BDI opened at C$1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 million and a PE ratio of -11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.82. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$2.75.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

