Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.73 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$124.00.

CNR opened at C$124.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$107.54 and a twelve month high of C$127.96.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

