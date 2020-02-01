Analysts Set Expectations for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

