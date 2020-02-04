Analysts Set Expectations for First Busey Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BUSE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. First Busey has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

