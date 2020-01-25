Analysts Set Expectations for Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

