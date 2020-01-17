Analysts Set Expectations for Horiba Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Horiba in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horiba’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Horiba stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. Horiba has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

