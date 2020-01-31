Analysts Set Expectations for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

NYSE MPW opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

