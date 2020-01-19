Analysts Set Expectations for Meta Financial Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi expects that the savings and loans company will earn $3.36 per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $954,914. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

