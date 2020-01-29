Analysts Set Expectations for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $538.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

