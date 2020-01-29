Analysts Set Expectations for PDC Energy Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

