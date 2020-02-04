Analysts Set Expectations for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

PUB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ PUB opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $491.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,149. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

