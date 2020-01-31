Analysts Set Expectations for Rio Tinto plc ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rio Tinto in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto’s FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Investec raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

In other news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $567,498,000 after buying an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after buying an additional 588,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

