Analysts Set Expectations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.25. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.52%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 586.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

