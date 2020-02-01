Analysts Set Expectations for Team, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TISI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Team in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Team had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.30 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TISI. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. Team has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $412.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Team by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,751,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Team by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,686,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Team by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

