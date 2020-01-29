Analysts Set Expectations for TowneBank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TowneBank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOWN. Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.08. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

