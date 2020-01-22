Analysts Set Expectations for Westamerica Bancorporation’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WABC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%.

WABC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.98. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

