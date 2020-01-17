Analysts Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $68.76 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

