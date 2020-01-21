Analysts Set Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Price Target at $4.20

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Express by 198.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Express by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Express by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 167,871 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. 238,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,211. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index