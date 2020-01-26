Analysts Set FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $41.63

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. 146,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

