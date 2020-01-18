Analysts Set Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Target Price at $10.00

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 516,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,217. Five Point has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Point will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,548,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,066,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 377,697 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 198,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

