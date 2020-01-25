Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) PT at $27.50

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms recently commented on FLR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

