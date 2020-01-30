Analysts Set Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target at $36.64

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after buying an additional 350,511 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,717,000 after acquiring an additional 452,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 664,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,420 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 293,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $28.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -123.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

