Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target at $10.77

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:F opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?