Analysts Set Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Price Target at $81.85

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.85.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

FTV traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. 1,153,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,197. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Fortive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

