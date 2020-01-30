Analysts Set Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) PT at $40.82

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.82.

Several brokerages have commented on FTSV. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 5,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Forty Seven has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

