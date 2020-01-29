Analysts Set Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) PT at $39.67

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $243,584,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $226,593,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,141,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.62 on Friday. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

