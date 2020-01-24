Analysts Set Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $60.00

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $270,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. 21,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

